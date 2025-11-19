The Arizona Cardinals have lost two in a row and are 3-7 on the year after a 44-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. It was the second week in a row the Cardinals were blown out by an NFC West team, with the other coming in a 44-22 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Cardinals have injuries mounting, including Zay Jones landing on IR and running back Emari Demercado likely out against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kyler Murray was placed on IR with a foot injury, throwing Jacoby Brissett into the starting role. And, Marvin Harrison Jr. had appendicitis surgery and missed the game in Week 11.

Now, Harrison will be out in Week 12, as head coach Jonathan Gannon mentioned on Wednesday.

‘Gannon: WR Marvin Harrison Jr and RB Emari Demercado will both be out this week,' via Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

While that's a tough blow for the Cardinals and their fans, it's also a crushing blow to fantasy football managers who have Harrison on their roster.

The former Ohio State star has 34 catches for 525 yards with four touchdowns in just nine games this season, although he has yet to have 100 or more yards in a game.

Still, he has a consistent weapon for the Cardinals offense, and he has 10 0r more targets in three games this year, making him a mouth-watering fantasy option for many. With him missing Week 11, Michael Wilson went bonkers, catching 15 passes for 185 yards in 18 targets, and tight end Trey McBride had 10 catches for 115 yards and a score on 11 targets as Brissett threw the ball 57 times.

So, with Harrison out again, managers who have him might want to look elsewhere, and at this rate, nobody knows when he will be able to return to the field.