Jonathan Gannon provided a clear update on Kyler Murray's injury recovery as the Arizona Cardinals prepare for Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

Murray is going through his seventh season in the league, all with the Cardinals. He helped Arizona start with a 2-0 record before losing three straight contests.

A foot injury has since kept him on the sidelines, elevating Jacoby Brissett into the starting role. Gannon gave an update on Murray's status on Monday, per report Darren Urban. He believes in the quarterback's ability to get healthy and stay engaged in the team's plans moving forward.

“Gannon, asked about a plan to bring back Kyler Murray to play. Murray has to miss at least one more game on IR,” Urban wrote.

“I talk to K1 every day. He’s working hard to get healthy. He’s engaged. I know he wants to play,” Gannon said.

Prior to the injury, Murray completed 110 passes for 962 yards and six touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 29 rushes for 173 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

What lies ahead for Cardinals after Kyler Murray update

It's a step in the right direction for Kyler Murray to make as he recovers from his foot injury. In the meantime, Jonathan Gannon and the Cardinals will progress through the next games of the season.

Jacoby Brissett has been actively benefitting Arizona's offense, having them be more competitive in their past matchups. Despite the 1-5 record in his six starts, he completed 175 passes for 1,887 yards and 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also added 24 rushes for 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Arizona had a 3-8 record on the season, being at the bottom of the NFC West Division standings. They are behind the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams at the moment. In terms of the NFC standings, they sit at 13th place. They are above the Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints while trailing the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals will continue preparation for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 30 at 1 p.m. ET.