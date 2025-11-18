The Arizona Cardinals are going through a tough year, and it is getting even worse. Cardinals running back Emari Demercado is likely missing the team's next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per ESPN. He is dealing with an ankle injury.

The Cardinals are banged up at running back. James Conner and Trey Benson are also dealing with injury problems. This season, Arizona is struggling with a 3-7 record. The squad is last in the NFC West.

“We're on the mat. Boy, when the alarm goes off tomorrow, you better wake up and come to work and get off the mat, because that's what it is. Obviously disappointing. We'll work tomorrow, and we'll see why. We got to clean some things up,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said Sunday after losing to San Francisco, per Sports Illustrated.

Demercado has rushed for 241 yards this season. He scored a receiving touchdown this season for lowly Arizona. The rusher left the team's last game against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter.

Arizona has struggled this year. The Cardinals were called for 17 penalties in the team's loss to the 49ers. Arizona has wins this year over the Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints.

Bam Knight and Michael Carter are expected to get more carries due to Demercado's injury. Knight rushed for a touchdown in the 49ers game. Cardinals fans hope Benson and Conner can also return soon to the field.

The Cardinals head coach says he hasn't done a good enough job at preparing his team to weather storms.

“So that falls on me. We got to do a better job collectively. But we will get up. And we will have a good attitude. And we will have focus and urgency towards Jacksonville,” Gannon added.

Arizona plays the Jaguars on Sunday. Jacksonville just thrashed the Los Angeles Chargers, to improve to 6-4 on the campaign.