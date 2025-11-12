The Arizona Cardinals are in an awkward position at quarterback. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is down with a foot injury that is creating questions about his future in Arizona. ESPN insiders have begun wondering if Murray will have to find a new home this offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano discussed the team's quarterback situation in a recent article. The writing seems to be on the wall that Kyler won't be in Arizona next year.

“I'm leaning toward Murray not sticking in Arizona in 2026,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Murray has spent seven seasons under center, and Arizona has one winning season and zero playoff wins to show for it. It feels like it's time.”

The emergence of Jacoby Brissett over the last month makes it even more obvious that Kyler is on the outs with the Cardinals.

Fowler pitched the idea of Murray going to the Rams to replace Matthew Stafford. He seemed to suggest it could even be possible if Stafford does not retire.

“The Rams would be an interesting option,” Fowler added. “With Matthew Stafford turning 38 in February, Murray could learn Sean McVay's system and get a chance to potentially start down the road.”

Stafford has been the subject of retirement rumors now that he is getting up there in age.

Of course, the Rams also have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. They may choose to draft a rookie quarterback instead of trying out a veteran like Murray.

Either way, the Cardinals could be forced to make a decision on Murray's future early in the 2026 offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter explained the financial reasons behind the dilemma.

“The Cardinals must decide by this offseason whether to try to trade Murray, release him, or pay another $19.5 million in guaranteed money that becomes due on the fifth day of the new league year in mid-March,” Schefter wrote on Saturday. “Arizona and Murray are expected to have extensive discussions to help determine whether to move forward together or go their own ways. Many sources believe the latter is the likely outcome, with one source saying this week that ‘a separation is imminent.'”

It will be fascinating to see what happens with Murray during the offseason.