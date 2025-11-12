The Arizona Cardinals feel like they've been behind the eight ball for the entire 2025 season. Arizona is 3-6 and doing the best they can with Kyler Murray out with a foot injury. Unfortunately, Arizona will be without one of their best offensive weapons on Sunday after a surprise surgery.

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had surgery for appendicitis, per Darren Urban. Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that the surgery happened two days ago, per Sports Illustrated's Donnie Druin.

He will miss Week 11 while he recovers from his sudden surgery. Gannon also added “we'll see” when asked how long Harrison would be out.

The second-year wide receiver has played well after Arizona's Week 8 bye. Perhaps it helped that his dad flamed Arizona's offense as “hard to watch” earlier this month.

Harrison has 34 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns in nine games this season. But the Cardinals will have to make it work without Harrison against the 49ers.

The injuries are beginning to pile up for the Cardinals. Harrison joins Zay Jones and Simi Fehoko on the bench in Week 11. Xavier Weaver is also questionable, which could leave Arizona with even less depth.

In fact, Michael Wilson and Greg Dotch are the team's only healthy wide receivers.

“Yeah, that's life. That's life in the NFL,” Gannon added. “It's our job to put a plan together, get our guys ready to go.”

Has Marvin Harrison Jr. played his last game with Cardinals QB Kyler Murray?

The winds of change are blowing in the desert.

There is no telling how long Harrison will be out after his appendicitis surgery. But he may have already played his last game with Kyler Murray.

Kyler's future in Arizona is “in limbo” as the veteran quarterback heals from a foot injury. His backup Jacoby Brissett has thrived while holding down the fort, which has many thinking he'll keep the job for the rest of the season.

If Brissett stays in the starting lineup after Murray is healthy, it could mean the end of an era in Arizona.

It's understandable that many Cardinals fans have their eyes on the future. But the team needs to buckle down and finish the regular season before anything else can happen.

Cardinals vs. 49ers kicks off at 4:05PM ET on Sunday.