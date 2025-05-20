After being selected No. 4 in the draft, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was deemed the next big thing. However, experts characterized Harrison's first season as a disappointment.

Some viewed him as not rising to the occasion or crossing the 1,000-yard threshold. But Harrison is making a point to keep himself in shape during the offseason.

On Monday, he spoke about what he's done to bulk himself, per PHNX Cardinals.

“I‘m eating all the right things…some extra protein for sure,” he said.

Harrison later described his approach to putting on more muscle during this off-season.

“I‘ve definitely put on some pounds…added some muscle to my body.”

For all the talk of disappointment, Harrison did show some flashes of success in 2024. He started in 16 of the 17 Cardinals games. He finished the year with 885 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 62 receptions.

Along the way, Harrison equaled the Cardinals' record of 8 touchdowns in a rookie season alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin. On Sunday, Fitzgerald offered a message of support to Harrison while attending a charity softball game hosted by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

“If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful,” Fitzgerald said via Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic. “But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes.”

His total yardage puts him behind Boldin for the most receiving yards by a rookie in franchise history. However, Harrison's first year wasn't all bad.

Of course, there is always room to improve.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s areas of improvement

Harrison has plenty of talent, and the Cardinals have used him well thus far. At the same time, he can work to enhance his game in a few areas.

First, increasing his muscle mass can help him withstand the pounding he will take and create opportunities for him to catch the ball. Second, Harrison is a solid blocker and can work on honing those skills during this period. Improving his ability to block will make him a more complete player.

Third, Harrison needs to work on his consistency more. Being up to par in mind, body, and spirit will do wonders for him in the long term.