The Arizona Cardinals are ready to take a huge leap forward during the 2025 NFL season. Arizona finished the 2024 season 8-9 and were competitive in the NFC West division race until the very end of the season. Now the Cardinals are ready to add talent and regroup during the offseason.

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes had a blunt prediction for Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. after his disappointing rookie campaign in 2024.

“Still a believer,” Kimes said when asked how she views Harrison Jr. heading into the offseason. “I mean, going back to that final game, I was just like, God, this is the guy I thought he would be. The completeness of the route tree, the ability to win quickly at the line of scrimmage, contested catch ability. I keep going back to that word consistency when I talk about the offense. But I do think, everything I've heard about Marvin Harrison Jr. is unbelievably hard worker, real competitor. I think he's going to attack this offseason really aggressively. And I think next year you're going to see the result.”

It is easy to get behind Kimes' analysis here.

Harrison Jr. did not have a completely disappointing rookie season. After all, he did put up 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. That said, Harrison Jr. had massive expectations coming into the NFL after he dominated at Ohio State.

Harrison Jr. was also outperformed by other rookies in his class, like Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

Cardinals fans can rest assured that Harrison Jr. will use this as fuel to get better during the offseason.

Cardinals GM's ‘active' approach to free agency will have fans hyped

The Cardinals are prepared to make some big improvements to their roster during the 2025 NFL offseason. Arizona enters the offseason with roughly $76 million in cap space to work with.

It should be no surprise that Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort plans to be active in free agency. Ossenfort admitted as much during an interview on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Saturday.

“We are going to be active (in free agency),” Ossenfort said. “We’re going to look for every avenue to improve the team, but we have to be smart about not only this year's team, but as we build for the future and our own players that we want to extend.”

This is exactly what Cardinals fans want to hear.

Arizona has plenty of needs across the roster, so it is great to see that Ossenfort is willing to make improvements wherever he can.

Cardinals fans should expect their team to bring in free agents on the defensive line and interior offensive line.