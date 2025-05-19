May 19, 2025 at 9:26 AM ET

The Arizona Cardinals always seem to be blessed with talented wide receivers. Second-year player Marvin Harrison Jr. is the most recent in a long line of talented Cardinals receivers. One legendary Cardinals player recently made a kind gesture towards Harrison Jr. ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Larry Fitzgerald sent a kind message to Harrison Jr. while at the First Annual Kyler Murray Foundation Celebrity Softball Game.

“If he ever needs anything, I told him, I'm always available for him any way I can be helpful,” Fitzgerald said via Theo Mackie of Arizona Republic. “But fortunately he has a father who was a heck of a lot better than I was so he can tap into him whenever he likes.”

This is a classy move by one legend of the organization to a young player who could follow in his footsteps.

This is not the first time Fitzgerald has spoken openly in support of a current Cardinals player. Fitzgerald also heaped praise on Kyle Murray back in 2023, calling him a franchise quarterback.

Fitzgerald also told Mackie that he has not been in regular contact with Harrison Jr. just yet. He estimates the two have talked “five or six times” over the past year.

Hopefully Fitzgerald can help Harrison Jr. take his game to the next level ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. primed for a breakout season with the Cardinals in 2025?

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. ready to make a huge leap forward this fall?

ESPN's Mina Kimes certainly thinks so.

Kimes explained that she is a big believer in Harrison Jr. at the beginning of the 2025 NFL offseason.

“Still a believer,” Kimes said when asked how she views Harrison Jr. heading into the offseason. “I mean, going back to that final game, I was just like, God, this is the guy I thought he would be. The completeness of the route tree, the ability to win quickly at the line of scrimmage, contested catch ability. I keep going back to that word consistency when I talk about the offense. But I do think, everything I've heard about Marvin Harrison Jr. is unbelievably hard worker, real competitor. I think he's going to attack this offseason really aggressively. And I think next year you're going to see the result.”

Harrison Jr. had a solid rookie season, hauling in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

Cardinals fans will have increased expectations during his sophomore season.