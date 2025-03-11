Veteran center Evan Brown will continue his stint with the Arizona Cardinals after reportedly signing a new contract with the NFC West division team, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Another important re-sign in Arizona: G Evan Brown is heading back to the #AZCardinals on a two-year deal worth $11.5M, per The Insiders,” shared Rapoport in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Brown started all 17 games, a valuable part of their O-line. The deal was negotiated by Sean Kiernan and Tom Povinelli of @AthletesFirst.”

Brown is coming off his sixth season in the league and first with the Cardinals, during which he made 17 appearances — all starts.

Brown was a key piece of Arizona's offensive line last season. Although the Cardinals failed to make the NFL playoffs for the fourth season in a row and finished just third in the NFC West with a sub-.500 record of 8-9, their pass protection was something they could be proud of, thanks in part to Brown's work on the offensive line.

The Cardinals' offensive line in 2024 was ranked 16th at the end of the season by Pro Football Focus, which doesn't sound impressive, but the site noted that Arizona's “7.9 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating” was the fifth-best in 2024.

In the 2024 NFL campaign, the SMU Mustangs product received a solid overall grade of 65.9 from Pro Football Focus, ranking 46th out of 135 guards. He was a crucial piece of Kyler Murray's protection unit, as evidenced by his 73.5 pass blocking grade from PFF, 27th overall. Over a total of 1,070 snaps played in 2024, Brown allowed two sacks and got hit with two penalties. However, he was graded a little lower in terms of run blocking with just a 58.7 rating, good for just 82nd.

Before coming over to Arizona in 2024, Brown spent the 2023 campaign with the Seattle Seahawks. He also had stints with the New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. He went undrafted in the 2018 NFL draft before getting signed by the Giants. However, it was not until 2019 that he made his first NFL appearance, playing in four games with the Giants and the Dolphins.