The Arizona Cardinals now feature the NFL's richest tight end. Trey McBride signed his life away Thursday and hit the record books. The Cardinals signed him to a massive four-year, $76 million extension.

McBride now earns more compared to his fellow tight end colleagues. That includes two-time NFC champion George Kittle, rising star Sam LaPorta, even three-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce. McBride will rake in $19 million annually through this deal.

The newly cemented $76 million man didn't stay silent long after agreeing to the blockbuster deal. He fired off this message on X after signing the deal.

“MAANNN HOW WE FEELING ??? LETS GOOOOO!!!” McBride shared on X.

The move signifies how the Cards value McBride. And how he's a cornerstone moving forward.

How Trey McBride earned massive Cardinals deal

McBride arrived to the desert as a rather stunning draft move. He came to Glendale as a second round selection out of Colorado State. But McBride came over when Arizona still saw Zach Ertz playing at a high level.

The young tight end showed his impact right away. He grabbed 29 receptions for 265 yards with one touchdown his rookie season. But he rose to reliable security blanket from there.

McBride tallied 81 catches for 825 yards and scored three touchdowns his sophomore season. He ascended to newer heights after — grabbing an astonishing 111 catches while racking up 1,146 yards and two touchdowns. McBride showed his grit and athleticism inside State Farm Arena.

Trey McBride jumping over finely tuned athletic machines pic.twitter.com/DH78ia3fT0 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

He showed reliable hands too. The 33rd Team revealed his drop rate was one of the lowest in the NFL last season. McBride delivered a drop rate of 1% among players who saw more than 100 targets on throws.

McBride developed strong chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray. The QB1 Murray himself shared how he was “so happy for my dawg” after signing the deal. McBride responded by saying “LFG! Going to be special.”

Arizona can now turn to the 2025 NFL Draft after taking care of its top TE. The Cardinals hold six picks this season including the 16th overall selection in the first round.