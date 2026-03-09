The Arizona Cardinals have been expected to be aggressive in the offseason to reshape this offense. The big rumor was that they were expected to land Malik Willis, but the Dolphins beat them out for his services. Instead, the Cardinals are going to keep Jacoby Brissett and are bringing in Gardner Minshew as a backup quarterback. There is also a chance they still grab Jimmy Garoppolo to add to the quarterback room, given his experience with Mike LaFleur.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cardinals signed Minshew to a one-year deal worth $8.25 million. Minshew is being brought in as a backup to Jacoby Brissett. It is a transitional year for the Cardinals at the quarterback position because they are cutting Kyler Murray and have a room with these two and potentially Jimmy Garoppolo. It is setting up to be a loaded quarterback draft in 2027, so while this room is not the best on paper, it sets them up to draft someone then.

At 29 years old, Minshew spent a season as the Chiefs' backup to Patrick Mahomes. He played in four games, including a start in December against the Tennessee Titans after Mahomes had suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. However, on the third play of the game against the Titans, Minshew suffered a left knee injury when following a scramble. Although he missed the rest of the season with a noncontact injury, his ACL remained intact, and he did not require surgery.

He entered the league in 2019 with the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 178th pick. Having played for five teams, Minshew earned a Pro Bowl honor in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts. During that season, Minshew threw for a career-high 3,305 yards and 15 passing touchdowns. He has thrown for 11,987 yards with 68 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in seven seasons.

In total, before Kansas City, Minshew played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021-22, and the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2019-20.

The Cardinals do not seem done in free agency, but their quarterback room seems done unless they manage to bring Jimmy Garoppolo over from the Rams, which is not a guarantee.