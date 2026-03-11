The Arizona Cardinals have had quite the busy offseason, headlined by their recent release of quarterback Kyler Murray. The move now leaves a gaping hole at the quarterback position for the team, which is looking to bounce back after a few down years in a row.

On Wednesday, the team came to terms on an agreement to bring back a key player in their offensive backfield, as Zonovan Knight re-signed with the team on a one-year deal, per Mike McCartney of Vayner Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo noted that it was “Another add to the backfield for the #AZCardinals, who agreed to terms with Tyler Allgeier on Monday,” in a quote tweet of McCartney's post.

Indeed, the Cardinals made a splash earlier this week when they came to an agreement with former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, who had seen his role diminished in Atlanta thanks to the emergence of Bijan Robinson, and now will join a Cardinals team desperate for help on offense.

Meanwhile, Knight stepped up into a starting role at one point last year for the Cardinals, recording 269 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the season.

The Cardinals also recently agreed to terms on a restructured contract with running back James Conner, who is still getting it done into his 30s, in a move that opened up some cap space for Arizona in this year's free agency period, which officially began on Wednesday.

While the running back room additions are nice, the Cardinals still have plenty of other questions to answer on both sides of the ball this offseason, none bigger than the quarterback position, where the team doesn't appear to have a clear fallback option for Murray.

The NFL Draft is slated to get underway in late April from Pittsburgh.