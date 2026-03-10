The Arizona Cardinals are building their offense post Kyler Murray. And not just limited to adding Gardner Minshew in NFL Free Agency or luring back Jacoby Brissett. They landed a rival NFC West wide receiver out of the San Francisco 49ers: Kendrick Bourne.

The past NFC title winning wideout agreed to a $12 million deal, with Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports confirming the move Monday.

Sources: The #Cardinals are signing former #49ers WR Kendrick Bourne on a 2-year deal worth up to $12M. Bourne has 4,265 yards in his career, including 551 yards last season for San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/kNhPpeGt0U — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 9, 2026

Bourne ends two stints with the 49ers. He played on their 2019 conference championship winning team before coming back in 2025.

Bourne made a four-year home with the New England Patriots in between his 49ers run.

Can Kendrick Bourne ignite new Cardinals offense?

Bourne becomes valuable as a locker room presence here.

The veteran wideout hasn't caught more than 37 passes in his last four seasons, though. He's never surpassed five receiving touchdowns in a single season too.

But Bourne brings familiarity with the offense Mike LaFleur plans to run. The former Eastern Washington wideout played for the new Cards head coach during his early SF run from 2017 to 2020. LaFleur also served as Bourne's wide receiver coach during that time in the Bay Area.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound wideout comes in for depth and leadership reasons. He's likely to show the AZ wideouts the ropes when it comes to LaFleur's system. His scheme aims to present elements of the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams offense in the desert.

Bourne isn't the only veteran signing from Monday. Arizona and former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier are agreeing on a two-year deal to boost the backfield.