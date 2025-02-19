Even when the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft, the franchise needed more help for their budding superstar. He was the lone receiver on the perimeter and was treated as the No. 1 option by most defenses. Although he had a respectable season, bringing in some established veterans could do the trick.

Luckily, the Cardinals are going to have plenty of cap space and an extremely young wide receiver room. One of the main names circulating the franchise has been Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Although the Bengals want to give him a long-term deal, they've talked about placing the franchise tag on him.

If that's the case, it prevents the Cardinals from landing that other perimeter receiver. However, the receiver market might be heating up and could benefit Arizona. They could be a landing spot for someone like Davante Adams (if he's cut), Deebo Samuel Sr. (if he's cut or traded), or Keenan Allen, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

They ranked 30th in wide receiver receiving yards last season with 1,859 and could use a boost.

The Cardinals could land Davante Adams, Deebo Samuel or Keenan Allen

As mentioned before, the cap space allows them to pay a pretty penny to land a premier wide receiver. For example, Adams could be on his way out of the New York Jets. Following the failed stint with his new team, his quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't returning.

That could prompt Adams to move on and be bought out. For Samuel, it's a similar case. He's requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, despite being their top option. Many of these players want to be paid, and the Cardinals have the budget to do so.

However, for Allen, he hasn't had the best stint with the Chicago Bears. With a hectic season behind him, the Bears have a talented group of young receivers. Rome Odunze and DJ Moore have caught quarterback Caleb Williams's attention. As a result, Allen might be the odd man out and could look to sign with a new team.

Either way, there are plenty of sneaky free agents the Cardinals can sign. However, landing a marquee-free agent like Adams, Samuel, or Allen will put them back into legitimacy. It would allow Harrison to thrive and give quarterback Kyler Murray another dynamic playmaker.

He has his middle-of-the-field target with Trey McBride and his vertical threat with Harrison. Bringing in one of those three would put a stamp and establish a more consistent Arizona offense.