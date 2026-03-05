The Atlanta Falcons have already made some huge changes early in the 2026 NFL offseason. Atlanta brought in Kevin Stefanski at head coach, hired a new general manager, and brought in Matt Ryan in a prominent front office role. Now the Falcons are beginning to overhaul the roster, including parting ways with one veteran wide receiver.

The Falcons are planning to cut wide receiver Darnell Mooney according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mooney was set to have a $18.4 million cap hit in 2026. Now the Falcons will save $7.42 million in cap space in 2026, and $4.5 million in 2027, by releasing him.

Atlanta signed Mooney to a three-year contract worth $39 million during the 2024 free agency cycle. Mooney spent the first four years of his career in Chicago, breaking out during the 2021 season. He logged 81 receptions for 1,055 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Mooney immediately became a key contributor for the Falcons in 2024, logging 64 receptions for 992 receiving yards and five touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries held him back in 2025.

Mooney suffered a collarbone injury during training camp that kept him out through Week 1 of the regular season. He dealt with a few additional injuries throughout the season, including a hamstring issue around Week 6.

The Falcons need to rebuild almost their entire wide receiver room now that Mooney is gone. Drake London stands alone as the only starting-caliber wide receiver on the roster headed into free agency. Falcons fans should expect the team to add multiple receivers through both free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Mooney will enter free agency and will be free to pursue opportunities with a different team.

This year's crop of free agent wide receivers includes some prominent names. There are veterans like Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel, and Mike Evans alongside youngsters like Wan'Dale Robinson and Alec Pierce.

Mooney should be able to find a new home, but he will likely take a big pay cut.