The Atlanta Falcons had one of the biggest wins of the year on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. Their defense stifled Josh Allen while Bijan Robinson galloped for over 200 all-purpose yards. Now, they head across the country for another big primetime matchup. We have the bold predictions ready for the Falcons' Week 7 primetime matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons have offensive line injuries piling up, which is a long-term concern. Left tackle Jake Matthews suffered an ankle injury on Monday that has kept him out of practice, which would be a massive loss. They already lost their right tackle, Kaleb McGary, for the entire season in training camp. But the 49ers are without Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, so those injuries should even out.

The Falcons and 49ers close out Sunday's slate with an NFC primetime clash. Here are the bold predictions for Atlanta's side of the matchup.

Bijan Robinson picks up another 125 yards and a touchdown

The Falcons have one of the elite playmakers in football with running back Bijan Robinson in their backfield. He ripped off an 81-yard touchdown on his way to a 170-yard performance on the ground. Adding 62 yards through the air, he put together one of the best performances of the season. Against an injured 49ers squad, expect Robinson to pop off again.

The Falcons drafted Robinson eighth overall in 2023, one of the many offensive weapons they have used a first-rounder on. He has proven to be worth the investment after a 1400-yard season in 2024 and a great start to 2025. With so many injuries on San Francisco's defense, he should continue another great season.

The 49ers allowed over 100 rushing yards to the Buccaneers last week, including a heroic scramble from Baker Mayfield. Robinson is a better back than Rachaad White and Sean Tucker, so this should be a dominant performance.

Another party in the 49ers backfield

The Falcons finally have a pass rush, and their first-round picks are not even the reason why. Of the four sacks they picked up against Josh Allen, none came from Jalon Walker or James Pearce. Instead, it is Jeff Ulbrich's scheme that is sending defenders flying at quarterbacks. Whether it is Brock Purdy or Mac Jones, the 49ers quarterback is not as mobile as Allen. The Falcons will pick up three more sacks on Sunday night.

The Falcons have been without an elite pass rush for the past decade, a key reason why they lost so many games in recent years. If Ulbrich and the young group can get after quarterbacks all year, they can challenge the Buccaneers for the NFC South title. With elite playmakers on the offense, the Atlanta defense knows the pressure is on them to keep scores low and pick up wins.

The Falcons win again in primetime

Fans may be exhausted of the Falcons in primetime, as this is their third standalone game already this year. But if they beat the 49ers six days after beating the Bills, that criticism will be gone. Drake London, Michael Penix, and Bijan Robinson are vibing on the offense, and the 49ers will struggle to stop that trio.

The defensive coordinators in this matchup are very familiar with one another. Robert Saleh, the 49ers DC, was the Jets head coach when Jeff Ulbrich, Atlanta's play-caller, was on his staff. When Saleh was fired, Ulbrich became the interim head coach. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris was the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator for their Super Bowl run, so he is familiar with the Shanahan-McVay tree as well. Those familiarities could lead to a fascinating matchup on Sunday night.

The 49ers are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and -126 on the moneyline.