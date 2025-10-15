The San Francisco 49ers received some much-needed good news ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan provided a positive injury update on tight end George Kittle, who has been sidelined since the season opener with a hamstring issue.

After missing four straight games, Kittle is finally expected to return to practice this week as the team looks to get one of its most important offensive weapons back on the field.

Kittle’s absence has been felt in both the passing and blocking game, as the 49ers’ offense has struggled to find rhythm during his time on injured reserve. Before his injury, the veteran tight end caught four passes for 25 yards and a touchdown in the team’s Week 1 win over the Seahawks.

Last season, he totaled 78 receptions, 1,106 yards, and eight touchdowns, making him a vital part of Shanahan’s offensive system.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that both Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy were returning to practice. Purdy continues to deal with turf toe and will be limited, while backup Mac Jones, who started the past two games, also practiced.

Shanahan confirmed that Purdy remains “more limited than Jones,” but emphasized the importance of getting both players involved in preparations for Week 7.

The 49ers are looking to rebound from their 30-19 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game that exposed some of their offensive weaknesses without Kittle and with Purdy sidelined. Jones performed admirably, filling in at quarterback, but San Francisco’s attack lacked its usual balance and explosiveness.

With Kittle nearing a return and Purdy back on the practice field, the 49ers are finally starting to get healthier.

At 4-3, they remain in the thick of the NFC West race, and this upcoming matchup against Atlanta offers a chance to regain momentum before the season’s midpoint.