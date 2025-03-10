After the Atlanta Falcons released Grady Jarrett following 10 years with the franchise, owner Arthur Blank sent out a lengthy and heartfelt message on the team's social media platforms. In the long-winded message, Blank thanked Jarrett for his decade of buy-in, showcasing how great of a person he was — both on and off the field.

“Over the past decade, Grady has exemplified true professionalism, leadership and humility while representing both the Falcons and the city of Atlanta,” Blank wrote. “It has been an honor to witness Grady's growth – not only as a team captain and Pro Bowl player on the field but also as a remarkable individual and family man off the field. Beyond his exceptional skills as a football player, Grady stands as a role model, consistently showing resilience in the face of adversity. His impact reaches far beyond the game his tenacity and love for those around him have inspired not only me, but teammates, staff and generations of Falcons fans alike.

“Grady's unwavering commitment to Atlanta is reflected in his decade-long dedication to giving back to the community, deservingly earning the Falcons' nomination for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award twice. In this business, we are often faced with difficult decisions, and this one is no exception. On behalf of myself, the entire Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta, we honor and thank Grady for his incredible contributions both on and off the field.

“Grady will forever be part of our Falcons' family, and we will always be here supporting him and wishing him the very best.”

In the 2015 NFL Draft, the Falcons stumbled upon an interior defensive lineman from Clemson, using a fifth-round pick on him, and hoping for the best. With most fifth-round picks, the ceiling they reach is a rotational depth piece, with some late-rounders showcasing talent up-to-par with other starters across the league.

But with the Falcons, they stumbled upon gold by drafting Jarrett in 2015.

As a fifth-round pick, Jarrett has more than earned his welcome in the NFL, coming away with two Pro Bowls and earning second-team All-Pro honors in 2019.

However, once he got released, the Chicago Bears signed Jarrett to a three-year deal worth $43.5 million. And given their initial decision to release him, the Falcons weren't willing to bet on the future with their diamond in the rough from 2015.

Instead, the Bears continue their impressive offseason, improving the trenches through the 2025 NFL free agency period.

But — even though they released him — Arthur Blank and the Falcons' organization are thankful for Grady Jarrett's impact as a staple of this franchise for the last decade.