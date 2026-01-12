It's been a busy seven days for the Atlanta Falcons, as they look toward the future for the franchise. Hours after their regular season finale, they fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. The next day, they removed Rich McKay as the CEO of the team and appointed Greg Beadles to the position.

During the weekend, they hired former quarterback Matt Ryan as the president of football for the team, a new position Arthur Blank made just for him.

The changes have not stopped, as the Falcons recently teased that new uniforms will be coming in April 2026.

The Falcons have been in their current uniforms since 2020, and for alternates, they brought back the iconic red helmet with the old school logo. It was time for a jersey upgrade, and what seems like a new era for the Falcons, it makes sense to have a fashion update go along with it.

There should be a lot of changes for the Falcons by then, as they are still searching for a new head coach and general manager. They're still interviewing candidates for the coach, and the latest person they brought in was Kevin Stefanski. Mike McDaniel is the next candidate they're expecting to talk to, and he has history with the Falcons, as he was an offensive assistant during the 2015 and 2016 season.

John Harbaugh reportedly has narrowed his choices down to the Falcons and New York Giants for where he'll coach next, and Stefanski will get high priorty from the runner-up.

The Falcons are looking to have a major turnaround after not being in the playoffs since 2017. They've had a losing record every season since then, and this time around, they have the talent on the team to make strides. At this point, it just looks like they need the right people leading at top, which is why the Falcons want to get this coaching search right.