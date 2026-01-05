The Tennessee Titans are in search of a head coach, and they will probably have several interviews lined up between now and the upcoming weeks. With the regular season just ending, they have not wasted any time looking to lock in those interviews, and they've already gotten one person coming to the facility.

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris will be interviewing for the head coaching vacancy, as he was just fired by the NFC South team a day ago. Morris was not able to lead the Falcons to the playoffs in his two seasons as head coach and finished each season with an 8-9 record.

Outside of his time with the Falcons, Morris was a defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams when they won the Super Bowl, and they had one of the best units in football during that time. The Titans could be looking to get better on that side of the ball, and Morris has the knowledge to turn that group around.

The one area where he may need help, if he gets hired, is on offense, as the Falcons were not able to succeed very much with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, whom Morris chose when he initially got the job.

The Titans will definitely have more coaching options to look at through this process, and it looks like they will also be interviewing Kevin Stefanski for their vacancy, as he was recently fired by the Cleveland Browns.

Stefanski is an offensive-minded coach, and he could be a good pairing alongside Cam Ward to help him take his game to the next level.

It will be interesting to see what the Titans end up doing, but there's no doubt that they want to get it right this time after years of failing to have stability and consistency in the front office and coaching staff.