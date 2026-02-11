The Atlanta Falcons still do not know what lies ahead for James Pearce Jr., following the star edge-rusher's arrest on domestic violence charges. With the situation still ongoing, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich noted that it is far too early to tell what will happen regarding the 22-year-old's status with the team.

Ulbrich, who was retained by first-year head coach Kevin Stefanski after serving as the Falcons' defensive coordinator in 2025, admitted that he was “obviously disappointed” to hear the news. Ulbrich had little to say about the situation, simply acknowledging that it is too early to make any decisions.

“It's still so early,” Ulbrich said at a Wednesday press conference, via ESPN's Marc Raimondi. “We're still not there yet either way.”

Ulbrich said the coaching staff had “nothing to add” as of Wednesday and would defer to the statement the team put out on Saturday.

NEWS: Atlanta #Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about the arrest of star pass rusher James Pearce Jr. Pearce Jr. is facing five felony charges and a misdemeanor charge after he allegedly rammed his car into WNBA star Rickea Jackson car multiple times.

pic.twitter.com/Wp8oSWsLUj — MLFootball (@MLFootball) February 11, 2026

Pearce was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking. He also assaulted a police officer when attempting to resist arrest.

Pearce's victim is his ex-girlfriend, Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson. The 2024 WNBA first-team All-Rookie guard has made it known that she is willing to testify against Pearce in court.

While the case is still in its early stages, similar situations involving NFL players have been detrimental to their careers. Ray Rice, Greg Hardy, Justin Tucker and Josh Brown have all had their careers ended by similar domestic violence cases.

Pearce is coming off a successful rookie season, during which he led the team with 10.5 sacks and tied for second with 10 tackles for loss. He ended the year on the PFWA All-Rookie team.