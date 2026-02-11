Rickea Jackson has taken a formal step in the legal case involving Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman James Pearce Jr.

According to a court filing in Miami-Dade County, Jackson’s attorneys submitted a notice Tuesday stating that the WNBA player is willing to testify if the domestic violence charges against Pearce proceed to trial, per ESPN. The filing also invokes Marsy’s Law, outlining her rights as an alleged victim under Florida law and requesting that the court allocate every available resource to move the case forward as swiftly as possible.

Pearce faces five felony charges following his arrest Saturday. Authorities listed two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, along with aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding law enforcement with lights and siren. A pretrial conditional stay-away order now bars Pearce from contact with Jackson.

Jackson’s legal team, Gary F. Celetti and Wendy A.L. Beswick, emphasized in their filing that she “remains cooperative and willing to testify at trial, if one is necessary.”

Details From the Arrest Affidavit

Jackson told police that she and Pearce recently ended a three-year relationship. She alleged that he followed her in his vehicle on Saturday and attempted to enter her car while both sat at a red light. She said she accelerated away after he exited his vehicle.

According to the affidavit from the Miami-Dade County State Attorney’s Office, Jackson reported that Pearce struck her car from behind and later hit it head-on as she drove toward the Doral Police Department. Investigators noted that photographs of her vehicle showed damage consistent with that account.

Officers stated that Pearce stood outside his vehicle when they arrived. One officer drew his weapon and ordered him to the ground. The complaint alleges that Pearce reentered his car, shut and locked the door, then drove off, striking an officer in the left knee in the process. Authorities say he later crashed at an intersection and attempted to flee on foot before officers detained him. The report adds that he resisted arrest by tensing his arms before officers secured him. Medical personnel evaluated him at the scene and later transported him to Jackson West Medical Center.

Pearce’s attorneys, Jacob Nunez, Yale Sanford and Joshua Cohen, released a statement asserting that their client “maintains his innocence” and that the “full, completely story” has not yet come to light. They added that they look forward to working with the State Attorney’s Office and will “vigorously” defend him.

Under Marsy’s Law, Jackson holds the right to receive updates, attend proceedings, and confer with prosecutors regarding any potential plea agreement. Her attorneys have asked the court to ensure those rights remain protected as the case moves ahead.