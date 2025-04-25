Late Thursday evening, just before the conclusion of Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons executed a bold trade with the Los Angeles Rams, jumping from the 46th overall pick up to No. 26. With this aggressive move, Atlanta secured Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr., one of the draft’s most intriguing defensive prospects.

The Falcons parted ways with their second-round pick (No. 46), a seventh-round pick in 2025 (No. 242), and their 2026 first-rounder. In exchange, they received the Rams’ first-round selection (No. 26) and an additional third-round pick (No. 101) in the 2025 draft.

Pearce was widely regarded as one of the most talented pass rushers available. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he brings elite explosiveness and a relentless ability to disrupt the pocket, which the Falcons desperately needed. Pearce tallied 17.5 sacks and 27 tackles for loss over his final two seasons with Tennessee, earning First-Team All-SEC honors in 2023 and Second-Team honors in 2024.

This is a developing story….