The Atlanta Falcons had an eventful NFL Draft where they did a majority of their work on the defensive side of the ball. With their first pick on night one, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker fell far below his projected draft position before the Falcons stopped his slide and selected him at No. 15 overall. Then, Atlanta moved back up into the first round to select Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. at No. 26.

Walker is the cream of the crop of this Falcons draft class, and the eyes of Atlanta fans quietly moved to what number that the former Georgia star would wear during his rookie season. However, they were appalled to see that Waker would be keeping his college number, No. 11, as he starts his pro career.

The No. 11 was famously worn by legendary wide receiver Julio Jones, who played for the Dirty Birds for 10 seasons. After the move was announced, fans quickly raced to social media to express their displeasure.

Letting someone else wear 11 lol what a joke — NomadCards (@NomadCards) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nah, Jalon Walker better ball Tf out… — CNP (@CollectNPlay) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jalon Walker getting Julio Jones' No. 11 wow…I'm excited but talk about pressure. Kinda odd though given Julio just retired. Are the Falcons not even considering retiring his jersey??? https://t.co/xSLPk9QIoS — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) May 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Walker certainly has big shoes to fill if he is going to follow up Jones and be a staple of this Falcons team moving forward. He is a versatile chess piece on the defensive side of the ball and has plenty of experience as an off-ball linebacker and as someone who can rush the passer during his time at Georgia.

Even if fans don't like the number that he is wearing, Walker will still be a beloved member of the Falcons when he starts his career. He will be comfortable playing in Atlanta, in the same state where he was a star for the Bulldogs in college football, so a lot of the fans will already be familiar with his game and what he brings to the table.

Still, things can change quickly for a first-round pick if he is not living up to expectations. Wearing the No. 11 will certainly put an extra target on his back, and some of the Falcons lifers may start to ramp up the volume toward the rookie if he isn't living up to the standard that Jones set for a decade in the red and black.