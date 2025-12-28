The Atlanta Falcons have been a disaster on the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 6-9 ahead of Monday night's home game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Falcons have performed well below expectations throughout the year, with fans now debating whether the majority of the blame should be placed on the front office, coaching staff, or the players.

One thing that's been made abundantly clear is that a change is needed, and recently, the Falcons got an intriguing update on a familiar face who could be joining the team moving forward.

“Scoopage: Atlanta Falcons have had conversations with their former Pro Bowl QB Matt Ryan about rejoining the Falcons in a front office role. While two sides still discussing, people close to Ryan say he’s seriously considering this move and talks are ongoing. It would be for a significant role in the front office,” reported NFL insider Jay Glazer of FOX on X, formerly Twitter.

Ryan of course was the Falcons' quarterback for over a decade, establishing himself as arguably the best player in franchise history and taking the team on multiple deep playoff runs.

The Falcons have not experienced much success at all since Ryan's departure from the team. In fact, Atlanta has yet to play a postseason game in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened up during the 2017 season.

Overall, Ryan would certainly bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to whatever role he might potentially take in the Falcons' front office.

In any case, the Falcons and Rams are set to kick off on Monday at 8:15 pm ET from Atlanta.