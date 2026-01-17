The Atlanta Falcons have not yet pinned down their next head coach since relieving Raheem Morris of his duties at the immediate end of the regular season. However, they might be close to zeroing in on former Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.

After already interviewing with the team, Stefanski is returning to Atlanta for a second interview on Saturday, Dianna Russini of ‘The Athletic' reports. Russini added that she has heard that Stefanski is already “working behind the scenes” to assemble a coaching staff to present to the Falcons.

The Falcons have also expressed interest in John Harbaugh, Mike McDaniel, Antonio Pierce, Jesse Minter and Jeff Hafley, among others. They have always shown the most interest in Stefanki and Harbaugh.

Stefanski entered the coaching carousel as one of the two hottest names on the table, along with Harbaugh. The latter has since been all but confirmed to sign with the New York Giants, making Stefanski the most sought-after head coach on the market.

Coming off a pair of 8-9 seasons, the Falcons are not in complete rebuild mode, as many other teams in the head coach hiring process are. Ex-head coach Raheem Morris had gotten them to the doorstep, but simply could not get over the playoff hurdle in two years on the job.

Under the belief that their roster is more than talented enough to make the playoffs, the Falcons only appear to be interested in hiring a proven winner to take over. Despite being recently fired by the Browns, Stefanski seems to fit the bill. The two-time AP NFL Coach of the Year took Cleveland to the postseason twice in his first four years before everything fell apart with his quarterback situation.