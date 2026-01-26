The Atlanta Falcons are reshaping their future fast, and Kevin Stefanski is wasting no time putting his stamp on the franchise. First, the Falcons hired Bob Quinn as a senior advisor after his recent run with the Cleveland Browns and added special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman to the staff.

As a result, the moves signal a clean break from the past and a clear vision for what comes next for the Falcons. According to The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, Quinn reunites with Stefanski after working together in Cleveland since 2021. In turn, it is another step in building a trusted inner circle.

Earlier this offseason, Stefanski arrived after the Falcons fired Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. Meanwhile, his exit from the Browns followed a disastrous 5–12 season. Now, he gets a second chance to define his leadership. For Atlanta, experience matters. Quinn brings executive perspective. Aukerman brings a resume shaped by multiple franchises. In the end, the message is simple. Stability will come from familiarity and structure.

New staff, new direction for the Falcons

The Falcons did not stop with Bob Quinn. Instead, Atlanta added Craig Aukerman as special teams coordinator to continue shaping Kevin Stefanski’s first staff. According to NBC Sports’ Myles Simmons, Aukerman joins after serving as the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator in 2025. Before that, he held the same role in Tennessee from 2018 to 2023 and with the Chargers in 2016. Taken together, his path reflects consistency in one of football’s most overlooked phases.

In the bigger picture, these hires show urgency. Stefanski needs cohesion. He needs voices he trusts. And he needs a culture that responds after years of uneven results. Already, Falcons fans can picture it. New schemes. New rhythms. A sideline that feels organized instead of reactive.

Now, Atlanta’s reset is no longer just talk. It is action. Step by step, the pieces are moving into place, and the crowd is watching closely. With Quinn advising, Aukerman guiding special teams, and Stefanski steering the ship, the Falcons have chosen alignment over chaos. So the question hangs in the air: will this new Falcons staff finally turn change into wins?