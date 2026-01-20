Since getting hired by the Atlanta Falcons, Kevin Stefanski has already begun filling out his new coaching staff. The 43-year-old's latest hire comes in the form of longtime NFL assistant and recent Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Callahan has been linked to Stefanski and the Falcons since the head coach's hiring on Sunday. The former Cleveland Browns head coach officially brought the 69-year-old Callahan onto his staff on Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Stefanski and Callahan reunite after working together in Cleveland. Stefanski hired Callahan when he accepted the job in 2020, and the latter remained on his staff until 2023.

Three years later, they are repeating history, with Stefanski again hiring Callahan after accepting a new head coaching position.

The former Oakland Raiders head coach has been working in the industry since 1978. Since his stint with the Raiders, Callahan has worked with various teams in offensive line roles, most recently with the Titans in 2024 and 2025.

Callahan will inherit a Falcons offensive line that ranked in the middle of the league in 2025. All five starters are set to return in 2026, including tackle Kaleb McGary, who spent the entire season on injured reserve.

Callahan becomes one of Stefanski's first official hires with the Falcons. Stefanski has already confirmed he will retain defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and appears likely to bring former Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Atlanta.

By hiring Callahan, Stefanski is beginning to return to what worked for him with the Browns. Despite his tenure ending with his firing, Stefanski claimed two AP NFL Coach of the Year Awards in his first four years with Cleveland.