Kevin Stefanski appeared to be heading for a second interview with the Tennessee Titans. But the Atlanta Falcons will swoop him up.

ESPN NFL insider revealed the Saturday night update involving Stefanski on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. Including sharing when Stefanski showed up to the Falcons' facility.

“ESPN sources: the Atlanta Falcons are finalizing a deal to hire Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year flew to Atlanta on Saturday, and now will stay on to take over the Falcons’ head coaching job,” Schefter posted.

Schefter adds Stefanski will accept a five-year deal.

Falcons turning to playoff coach with Kevin Stefanski

He'll bring a 46-58 overall record for Michael Penix Jr., Bijan Robinson and company. Yet that sub .500 record shouldn't fool people.

Stefanski has led two playoff runs with the Cleveland Browns. His most recent arrived via a myriad of injuries behind center.

Cleveland cycled through six different quarterbacks during the 2023 season before ultimately settling on Joe Flacco. Yet the Browns managed to clinch a postseason berth despite the constant turnover behind center.

He also ended a long playoff drought for the franchise in leading Cleveland to the 2020 season playoffs. That Browns team stunned the hated rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round with Baker Mayfield as the quarterback.

Stefanski became one of the hottest commodities in this hiring cycle — and not just limited to head coaching roles. His name surfaced for the open Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator opening. But now will accept his second NFL head coach gig.