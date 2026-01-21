The Atlanta Falcons have rebuilt their front office and coaching staff after back-to-back 8-9 finishes. The team moved on from Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot, adding Matt Ryan in the newly created president of football position and hiring Kevin Stefanski as head coach.

The duo retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator and added Bill Callahan as the Falcons’ offensive line coach. Now Stefanski has filled out his staff by selecting a familiar face to run the offense.

Atlanta is expected to hire Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rees worked alongside Stefanski on the Cleveland Browns for the last two seasons.

Falcons reunite Tommy Rees with Kevin Stefanski

The decision does not come as a surprise. Stefanski was expected to choose Ulbrich and Rees as his coordinators. Ulbrich joined the Falcons in 2025 after a four-year stint with the New York Jets. And despite cleaning house, Arthur Blank threw his support behind Ulbrich, although he ultimately left the decision up to Atlanta’s new coach.

With Ulbrich handling the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons will turn to Rees to oversee the offense. The former quarterback broke into the NFL as a pass game specialist and tight ends coach with the Browns in 2024. Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in Cleveland this season.

However, the Browns finished 30th in total offense and 31st in scoring under Rees. But Cleveland started Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback.

The quarterback situation in Atlanta is also tricky. Presumed Falcons starter Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from a torn ACL. And highly-paid backup Kirk Cousins is entering his age-38 season.

Stefanski led the Browns to their first playoff appearance in 18 years when Cleveland earned a Wild Card berth in 2020. Stefanski and the Browns were back in the playoffs in 2023 after their second 11-win campaign in four years. But since then, the team has gone 8-26 with back-to-back last-place finishes in the AFC North.

Now Stefanski is tasked with turning around a Falcons team that has missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons.