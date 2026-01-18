The Atlanta Falcons became the second team of the 2026 offseason to hire a new head coach when they tabbed Kevin Stefanski as their official Raheem Morris replacement. Upon accepting the job, the former Cleveland Browns head coach already has a coaching staff in mind, centered around Tommy Rees and Jeff Ulbrich.

Stefanski is reportedly already looking to retain Ulbrich as his defensive coordinator and bring former Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees with him, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Neither hire has been made official just yet, but they are expected in the coming weeks.

Ulbrich just wrapped up his first season as the Falcons' defensive coordinator, during which Atlanta ranked near the middle of the league in scoring and total yards allowed. He joined the team after four seasons in the same role with the New York Jets, where he ended his tenure as interim head coach.

Before the Jets, Ulbrich spent six years as a defensive assistant with the Falcons. He spent the majority of his first stint with the team as a linebackers coach before being promoted to assistant head coach and interim defensive coordinator during his final season in 2020.

The 33-year-old Rees is coming off his first season as the Browns' offensive coordinator under Stefanski. He was promoted to the position after one year as Cleveland's passing game coordinator and tight ends coach. Rees has also made stops at Alabama and his alma mater, Notre Dame, where he first worked as an offensive coordinator.

In his first season running Stefanski's system, the Browns ended the year fourth in total yards and 14th in total points. He navigated through three different starting quarterbacks to give the team one of its best statistical offensive seasons in the last decade.