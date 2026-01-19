On Saturday evening, the Atlanta Falcons ended their head coaching search by hiring former Cleveland Browns head man Kevin Stefanski to be their new leader. The move comes weeks after the team fired both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot in the aftermath of yet another season that ended without a playoff appearance.

Many were wondering if whoever the Falcons ended up hiring would opt to bring back defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for next season, and on Monday, fans got their answer.

“We have retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator,” announced the Falcons on X, formerly Twitter, with Tom Pelissero reporting that the two sides had come to an agreement on a new three-year deal.

Overall, the Falcons' defense was mostly a positive for the team during the 2025 season, with the team fielding a legitimate pass rush for the first time in several years, helped out immensely by rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., each of whom established themselves as stalwarts on the defense moving forward.

Things weren't always perfect on that end of the field for Atlanta, with safety Jessie Bates taking a big step back after his impressive 2024 season, but Ulbrich was ultimately able to do enough to convince Stefanski that he should stick around moving forward.

Meanwhile, the bigger issue for the Falcons this past season was the offense, with the team consistently finding itself unable to take advantage of the vast array of skill positional talent it has on that side of the ball. The big question for the time being is who the Falcons' starting quarterback will be to open up next season, with Kirk Cousins' future in doubt and Michael Penix Jr. injured with a torn ACL.

In any case, the Falcons' 2025 season is slated to get underway in September.