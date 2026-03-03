Von Miller is a free agent this offseason after playing the 2025-26 campaign with the Washington Commanders. The 14-year veteran does not plan on retiring, and it sounds like he'd love to return to Washington for at least one more year. However, Miller did admit that he would like to sign with the Denver Broncos as well.

While guest appearing on the “Rich Eisen Show,” the soon-to-be 37-year-old edge rusher claimed that he wants to re-sign with the Commanders. However, if the club chooses not to bring him back for next season, then his next preferred choice would be with the Broncos. Miller states he does not have closure with Denver and would want to find it by playing for the franchise before retiring.

“I'm a loyal guy,” said Miller. “I would love to stay with the Washington Commanders. I fell in love with my teammates there. I love the way they run the organization… Now, if something were to happen and I'm not a Washington Commander, then I would love to go to the Denver Broncos…

“I got traded when I was there,” continued Miller. “I didn't get that chance to have closure. I didn't get to walk into the stadium and go like, ‘Okay, this is my last game. I'm gonna do this with the fans on my last [game].' I didn't get that closure. So, I would love to have closure with the Denver Broncos.”

💻 @VonMiller Does the 15-year #NFL veteran and active sack leader want to keep playing? And he almost signed with WHO before the 2025 season?!#NFL #HTTC #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/gBWXjPTQom — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 3, 2026

Von Miller served as a rotational piece for the Commanders last season, which is what his likely role will be with any team that signs him. He played in all 17 games for Washington, starting three. The three-time First-Team All-Pro ended the 2025-26 campaign with 26 combined tackles (16 solo) and nine sacks.

The contract Miller signed last offseason was a one-year, $6.1 million deal that came with incentives that could max the contract out to $10.5 million. It's unclear what kind of contract Von Miller will be demanding this offseason, but he could end up signing something similar with the Commanders, Broncos, or another organization needing depth on the edge.