The Atlanta Falcons have hit the reset button on their entire organization, firing general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris. Whoever gets the jobs will have a crucial decision to make at quarterback.

Kirk Cousins will be entering his 15th season in the NFL if he plays in 2026. The quarterback is hoping to make that a reality and doesn't plan on hanging up his cleats, via Kay Adams of Up & Adams.

“I want to play. I don't know if you want to call it starter or whatever you want to call it,” Cousins said. “The chance to go out there and compete in the league is what I think we all want. We'll see where everything is when the dust settles.”

Kirk Cousins wants to be on the field in 2026. What does the future hold for the 14-year vet?

The Falcons recently restructured Cousins' contract for 2026 and 2027. There is now a $67.9 million dollar vesting option for 2027 that will go into place on March 13, via Field Yates of ESPN. With his 2026 contract reduced to $2.1, Atlanta will have more money to work with now. And if Cousins is deemed a post-June 1 cut, his contract will be spread out over two seasons.

Overall, whoever is calling the shots for the Falcons will have a decision to make. Move on from Cousins and go full stream ahead with Michael Penix, or run it back with Cousins but take on the large cap hit.

The veteran did go 5-3 as a starter in 2025, throwing for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. At the same time, Penix was drafted to be the future of the franchise. Whatever the Falcons decide to do, Cousins' contract will at least be more manageable as they build their future.