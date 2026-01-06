The Atlanta Falcons' 2025 season recently came to an end with a home win over the New Orleans Saints, which was the team's fourth straight victory to close out the year despite having been eliminated from the playoffs. Still, that wasn't enough to keep the team from firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot shortly after that game was complete.

Now, one of the big questions of the offseason regards what the team will do about quarterback Kirk Cousins, who finished out the year for the injured Michael Penix Jr. and played relatively well down the stretch of the season.

On Tuesday, the team got a major update in that regard.

“The Falcons and Kirk Cousins agreed to modify the final two years of the quarterback's contract, setting the stage for a decision on his Atlanta future to be made by the third day of the 2026 NFL league year on March 13, a source told ESPN,” reported Field Yates of ESPN.com.

He added that “there is now a vesting guarantee in the amount of $67.9 million for the 2027 season that vests on March 13.”

Yates also noted that one possibility is that the Falcons will move on from Cousins before March 13 via a post-June 1 release, which would allow the team to split the dead money on Cousins' contract over the next two years as opposed to absorbing it all in 2026, and also create more cap flexibility for the team.

Still, there is no word on when and how the two sides may eventually part ways.