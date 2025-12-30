The Atlanta Falcons’ victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night was overshadowed by a concerning injury to defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, who was ruled out in the third quarter with a knee injury. Head coach Raheem Morris described the situation afterward as troubling, saying, “It didn’t look great. I feel for the young man,” via Falcons reporter Terrin Waack.

Dorlus went down just a few plays after sacking Matthew Stafford, a highlight that marked his 8.5th sack of the season — tying him for the team lead with rookie pass rusher James Pearce Jr. He appeared in significant pain and needed help leaving the field, putting almost no weight on his left leg as he was assisted to the sideline.

Before the injury, Dorlus had been one of Atlanta’s breakout stars this season. Through 14 games, the rookie defensive lineman had recorded 26 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 8.5 sacks, anchoring a much-improved Falcons front that ranks second in the NFL in total sacks. His chemistry with Pearce had been a key factor in the team’s ability to generate consistent pressure using only four rushers.

Morris praised the development of his young defenders earlier in the week, emphasizing their team-first mentality. “I don’t know if they’re really thinking about leading the team in sacks,” he said. “It’s more about the coordination of our rush and being able to do it the right way.”

With Atlanta already eliminated from playoff contention, Dorlus will likely miss only the Week 18 finale against the New Orleans Saints. Still, the team will anxiously await further evaluation to determine the severity of the injury. Losing Dorlus long-term would be a major setback for a Falcons defense that had finally begun to establish an identity around its young pass-rushing core.