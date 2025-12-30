The Atlanta Falcons jumped out to a big lead against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Bijan Robinson’s 93-yard touchdown put Atlanta up 21-0 at halftime. Los Angeles couldn’t get anything going over the first two quarters as the Falcons were in complete control of the game. Until they weren't.

The Rams came storming back following the first-half shutout. The team completely erased the Falcons’ lead, tying the game 24-24 in the fourth quarter. While momentum was suddenly on LA’s side, the Falcons withstood the second-half surge. Kirk Cousins and company responded to the Rams’ game-tying touchdown with a clutch drive capped by Zane Gonzalez’s go-ahead field goal.

The always dangerous Rams’ offense had one last gasp with 21 seconds remaining. Matthew Stafford tried to push the ball downfield but Los Angeles ran out of time and the Falcons survived. “I knew they were going to come. That's who they are. That's what they do,” Raheem Morris said after Atlanta’s 27-24 win, per Falcons reporter Terrin Waack. “I got a lot of respect obviously for that organization.”

Falcons withstand Rams’ furious comeback attempt

The Falcons shocked the Rams on Monday Night Football. Robinson racked up 229 total yards of offense and two scores. And the defense played well against a dynamic Rams passing attack.

Stafford was intercepted three times and Jessie Bates cashed in a pick-six midway through the second quarter. It was the 32nd pick-six of Stafford’s career, tying him with Brett Favre for the most in NFL history.

Still, the Rams battled back. LA got on the board with a field goal on their first possession of the second half. And Jared Verse’s blocked FG touchdown return capped a 17-point third quarter that made it a one-possession game.

Puka Nacua’s fourth-quarter touchdown reception tied the score. It seemed as if the Rams would pull off an improbable comeback. But the Falcons answered with a nine-play, clock-killing drive that ended with the go-ahead field goal.

Atlanta improved to 7-9 with Monday night’s performance. While the team has already been eliminated from the playoffs, the Falcons can end the season on a four-game winning streak with a victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 18.