Raheem Morris is not a fan of the infamous “tush push” play. As one of the many key personnel at the 2025 NFL Combine, the Atlanta Falcons head coach gave his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles' notorious play, rejecting the idea's legitimacy.

Morris supported the idea of banning the tush push, saying there is “no other play” like it. The Falcons coach jokingly noted that he would have been supportive of the play being banned several years ago.

“It should've been illegal three years ago,” Morris said with a smile, via Ari Meirov. “No. The tush push play, I was never a big fan. There's just no other play in our game where you can absolutely get behind somebody and push them [or] pull them off.”

The drama surrounding the tush push re-emerged after Green Bay Packers proposed the league bans the controversial play. The proposal did not necessarily come directly from general manager Brian Gutekunst, but he confirmed the reported move to the media at the NFL Combine.

Before the proposed ban, several teams — such as the Falcons — have voiced their disapproval of the tush push. Several players, including former Eagles center Jason Kelce, have also publicly stated their hatred for the play.

What is the tush push? The play Falcons support banning

For those unaware, the tush push is essentially the Eagles' modified version of a quarterback sneak. Nick Sirianni tweaked the play with quarterback Jalen Hurts, utilizing the size and strength of his offensive line and quarterback. While the offensive linemen go head-to-head with the opposing defensive line, two bigger blockers also push Hurts from behind to provide additional momentum.

Due to its high success rate, several other teams have attempted to adopt the play. However, none have been as successful as the Eagles have been. Depending on the outcome of the Packers' proposal, 2025 could be the third consecutive season the NFL will consider banning the play.

Since its inception, the play has been disputed due to its injury risk and seeming invincibility. The tush push has caused significant injuries to both offensive and defensive linemen while having a historically high success rate. With the help of the play, Hurts tied Josh Allen with 15 rushing touchdowns in 2023, the most by a quarterback in a single season in NFL history.