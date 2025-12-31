A three-game surge can change the mood around a building, but it doesn’t automatically change the math in the owner’s office. That’s the vibe coming out of ESPN’s latest league chatter, where Atlanta is still being treated as a situation to watch, even with late-season life under Raheem Morris.

In that ESPN discussion, Dan Graziano said people around the league are monitoring multiple jobs that could open in the next week.

He pointed to Las Vegas as a potential one-and-done scenario with Pete Carroll, tied to the idea that the Raiders could want a different staff voice to develop a possible No. 1 overall pick if it’s a quarterback.

Graziano also kept Atlanta on the radar, saying the Falcons have fallen well short of expectations under Morris, and he added there have been shifting signals around Miami regarding Mike McDaniel.

Cleveland came up, too, with the thought that Kevin Stefanski could be a head-coach candidate elsewhere if the Browns decide to move on. And Tampa Bay was mentioned as a team that could face real pressure if it doesn’t win Sunday to salvage the season.

Jeremy Fowler added context on a few fronts. He described Arizona as complicated, with some cautious optimism that Jonathan Gannon could get a fourth year, but also the reality that the Cardinals are far behind the rest of the NFC West.

On the Buccaneers, Fowler noted the practical hurdle: Todd Bowles’ buyout would be hefty after an extension through 2028, and moving on would essentially be choosing a rebuild, with staff changes still possible either way.

One reason this conversation isn’t completely one-sided is Bijan Robinson’s leap into the spotlight. A post referenced said he’s at 2,255 scrimmage yards and would need 255 in Week 18 to break Chris Johnson’s 2,509 record.

That kind of individual brilliance can make a team feel closer than it is, but the ESPN tone is clear about it.