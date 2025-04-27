The Atlanta Falcons picked two edge rushers in the first round to supplement their defense. With first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich calling plays, there is optimism on that side of the ball for 2025. But now, Ulbrich's name is in the news for a far different reason. Jax Ulbrich, Jeff's 21-year-old son, prank-called Shedeur Sanders during his draft slide. Will the Falcons punish the father for the son's actions?

“The Falcons will not take any action against their defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich,” ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. “They are continuing to review their protocols to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

According to a statement released by a team, Jax stumbled upon Jeff's unlocked iPad in their home. That is where he got Sanders' phone number before the draft. Jax has since apologized for the prank call both to Sanders and publicly on Instagram.

Ulbrich has not coached a game for the Falcons yet, joining Raheem Morris' staff after a stint with the Jets. He was Robert Saleh's defensive coordinator in New Jersey before acting as the interim coach last season. Morris brought him in for his second stint with the Falcons this offseason.

The Falcons were not going to pick Sanders or any quarterback high in the draft. They took Michael Penix Jr in the first round last year and will go into next year with him as the starter. Sanders ended up going to the Browns in the fifth round, much later than many experts expected him to go.

According to ESPN, Colts' first-rounder Tyler Warren and Eagles sixth-rounder Kyle McCord also received prank calls. There is no reporting on who made those calls and if Ulbrich was involved. When calling Sanders, Ulbrich empersonated New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis just before they took Louisville QB Tyler Shough.