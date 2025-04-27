The Atlanta Falcons released a statement on Sunday stating that Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, conducted the prank call on Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Friday during the NFL Draft. The statement says that Jax came across the draft contact phone number for Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parents' home and saved the number to conduct the prank call. Jeff Ulbrich was unaware that his son had saved the phone number and planned the prank.

“The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family,” the Falcons' release says.

The Falcons said they are reviewing protocols and updating if necessary to help prevent an incident like this from happening again. Jax Ulbrich posted on Instagram as well.

“On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake,” Ulbrich's post says. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I'm so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”

Sanders did end up getting drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, so he was able to celebrate with his family. He will be joining a quarterback room that has Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Deshaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel as well. After falling further in the draft than anticipated, Sanders will have to prove himself with the Browns in a crowded quarterback room.