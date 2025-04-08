The Atlanta Falcons are entering the 2025 NFL draft with quite a quarterback conundrum on their hands, as they benched Kirk Cousins at the end of the 2024 campaign in favor of rookie first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. The problem is that Cousins was signed to a massive four-year, $180 million contract, and while the team has seemed content to hold onto Cousins and employ him as Penix's backup, Falcons owner Arthur Blank may have other ideas.

Holding onto Cousins wouldn't exactly be Atlanta's preferred outcome, but they are stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to his contract. Cousins has a no-trade clause in his deal which further complicates things, but after initially showing no interest in trading the veteran passer, reports surfaced from the NFL league meetings suggesting that Blank was open to trading the four-time Pro Bowler.

“After sitting in on Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s media session at the owners’ meeting, I still think a trade of Kirk Cousins is possible for draft weekend. As we’ve said, Cousins would rather see what teams do in the first round of the draft before accepting a trade. And he can make it so, since he has a no-trade clause in his contract,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported.

Arthur Blank, Falcons' plan for Kirk Cousins begins to emerge

Cousins would prefer to land with a team where he'd start if he gets traded, which is why a trade does not seem imminent at this time. On the second or third day of the draft, though, there could be an opening for Cousins to fill, which could lead to him waiving his no-trade clause and freeing the Falcons of his massive contract.

Considering the way in which things played out with Penix, Cousins isn't going to do Atlanta any favors, and the team is going to have to hope that some sort of trade comes to fruition during the draft. Otherwise, they may find themselves stuck with the most expensive backup quarterback in the NFL for the 2025 season and potentially beyond.