One month after taking a big swing on Michael Penix Jr., the Atlanta Falcons are in another interesting draft position. With just five picks in their arsenal, many view the Falcons as one of the top candidates to trade back in the 2025 NFL Draft to acquire more assets.

Given the team's low volume of draft capital, the Falcons are viewed as one of the most willing trade partners for any team looking to relinquish assets to move up, according to ESPN's Jordan Reid. With multiple needs to address, Reid feels the team is not sold on any singular prospect enough to reject any respectable offer.

“One team constantly brought up as a trade-back candidate is the Atlanta Falcons at No. 15,” Reid wrote. “General manager Terry Fontenot has traded back only once during his four-year tenure, but the team also has only five picks. In a deep class of edge rushers, Atlanta might feel more comfortable with several options if they have similar grades on the team's board.”

Aside from pass-rushers, the Falcons also need to address their offensive line and wide receiver rooms to support Penix ahead of his second season. Atlanta lost Drew Dalman and Rondale Moore in the offseason without adding any competent replacements.

If Atlanta opts to take an edge-rusher in the first round, it will have its choice of options. Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, Mykel Williams, James Pearce Jr. and Jordan Burch are all projected to fall in the mid-to-late first-round range.

Falcons' recent NFL Draft trades

With just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons relinquished most of their draft capital in recent blockbuster trades. Most recently, Atlanta ceded its third-round pick to acquire Matthew Judon, who they did not decide to re-sign in free agency. Judon currently remains a free agent.

Before then, Atlanta sent its sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for wide receiver Van Jefferson. The speedy wideout played just one year for the team in 2023 and is now a member of the Tennessee Titans.

The Falcons also forfeited their fifth-round pick for violating the NFL's anti-tampering policy. The league found them guilty in their pursuit of Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner in the 2024 offseason.