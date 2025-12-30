While Atlanta Falcons star Bijan Robinson had to watch and hope as another star tried to steal his thunder, his game against the Rams was still ridiculous. And Robinson is on the verge of insane history ahead of the Falcons’ Week 18 game, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“#Falcons RB Bijan Robinson is up to a wild 2,255 scrimmage yards this season after putting up 229 last night. He needs 255 yards in Week 18 vs. the Saints to break Chris Johnson’s single-season record of 2,509 scrimmage yards.”

Wow. It’s pretty impressive that Robinson is even in the ballpark. It’s hard to imagine him turning in a second straight 200-yard scrimmage game. He has only had two all season. But if the Falcons feed him the ball like they did Monday night against the Rams, who knows?

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson enjoying incredible season

Robinson’s 2024 season looked really strong with 1,887 total yards and 15 touchdowns. But he has jumped off the pages in 2025. Along with 2,255 yards from scrimmage, he has scored 11 touchdowns.

Head coach Raheem Morris has not minced words about the talented third-year player, according to ESPN.

Article Continues Below

“I said this 18 weeks ago: He's the best player in football,” Morris said. “I mean, it's just as simple as that. He's unbelievable. Everything he does for our football team, from running the football to catching the football, to protection, to being a leader. He's also our chaplain. He does it all.”

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins sees it, too.

“He's a special player,” Cousins said. “What he can do in both the run game and pass game is very unique. He's a great teammate. He's a great person. And I think the key is we've got to use him correctly and not overwork him.”

That’s special on top of special. Robinson is a tremendous football player. And he’s still trying to push the team to the finish, even though the Falcons have already been saddled with a losing season.

“We made it known as soon as we got that elimination that we're going to finish this season off the right way, finish it all strong so we can lead into next season because we're all men,” Robinson said. “We're all men that love this game so much. So, it's very important for us to finish the right way as a team.”