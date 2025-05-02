A year ago, the Atlanta Falcons shocked the world when they used the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft to select Michael Penix. Why they would make such a selection a few weeks after signing Kirk Cousins to a huge free-agent deal seemed to defy explanation. The Falcons were setting themselves up for a quarterback controversy, and that's a move that usually sets a team up for disaster as the season gets underway.

“Have to trade him.”@RealTannenbaum on what the Falcons should do with Kirk Cousins. pic.twitter.com/UEYwXU9uxE — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

While both Penix and Cousins come across as good guys who want the team to succeed, the situation seems untenable as the Falcons prepare for the 2025 season. Penix became the No. 1 quarterback for the Falcons late in the 2024 season and that position seems fairly secure at this point. Cousins does not want to be a backup quarterback. He is not going to stomp his feet and throw a fit, but his position is clear and he wants to be traded.

Additionally, the Falcons don't want to pay $37.5 million for a backup quarterback. That price tag makes it difficult for the Falcons to trade Cousins. NFL insider Mike Tannenbaum was discussing the situation on ESPN's NFL Live, and he said that figuring out salary responsibilities with a potential trade partner is a major challenge.

“They have to trade him. He is one play away from going in at the quarterback position and he doesn't want to be there,” Tannebaum said. “That's been well-documented. What's complicated is the guarantee — about $37.5 million. How much is the acquiring team going to eat? How much are the Falcons going to eat?”

Penix hopes to establish himself with the Falcons

The Falcons decided to insert Penix in the lineup late last season. He played in five games as a rookie and he started three of them. Penix completed 61 of 105 passes for 775 yard with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

That was enough for him to get a touch of what life is like as an NFL QB1, but he has a long way to go before he is an established NFL quarterback. The Falcons believe he can get there in the upcoming season — or at least show significant growth. The Falcons did not select a skill-position player in the recent draft, but the presence of Bijan Robinson at the running back spot can take quite a bit of heat off the second-year quarterback.

If Robinson is one of the top three running backs in the NFL and rushes for 1,200 yards or more, opponents won't be able to load up the pass rush against Penix.

That should help Penix as he tries to establish a productive relationship with wideouts Darnell Mooney, Drake London and Ray-Ray McCloud along with tight end Kyle Pitts.