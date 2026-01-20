Newly appointed head coach Kevin Stefanski is moving quickly to solidify his new coaching staff in Atlanta. A key addition comes in the form of Bill Callahan, a veteran assistant who has been in the coaching industry since 1978. Callahan and Stefanski previously worked together in Cleveland, and this reunion suggests a desire to return to the systems that were successful for them in the past.

The 69-year-old coach will take over an offensive line that returns all five starters, providing a level of experience that the organization hopes will stabilize the front. This move is among the first official steps taken by the new leadership to rebuild the team's identity and return to a winning culture.

The quarterback position remains a major point of discussion as the front office evaluates its options for the 2026 season. While there has been a sense that Kirk Cousins might leave, the connection between him and Stefanski could lead to a different outcome. An NFC executive suggested that “they are going to need somebody early in the season due to the injury, and Cousins played OK for them late last year.”

This is particularly relevant given that Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from a repaired ACL and may not be ready for the start of the year. “Both sides have a decent option in their back pockets,” the executive noted, indicating that a bridge role for Cousins could be a viable solution for both parties, as noticed by ESPN.

Article Continues Below

Decisions on the offensive side of the ball also involve the future of standout tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. Following a career-best season where he recorded 88 catches for over 900 yards, insiders believe the team will likely use the franchise tag to retain him.

Stability on the defensive side of the ball has already been addressed with the retention of coordinator Jeff Ulbrich. The franchise announced that it had “retained Jeff Ulbrich as defensive coordinator” on a new three-year deal after the unit showed promise during the 2025 season.

This mix of fresh offensive leadership and defensive continuity will define the team's approach heading into February.