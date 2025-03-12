When Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had a long-awaited breakout game, it gave hope to Michael Penix Jr. The eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft was picked as the next man up for Kirk Cousins.

While Penix never played with Pitts, the chemistry could've been sensational. However, NFL insider James Palmer feels that a potential move is on the way.

“Falcons wise, obviously they don’t have a ton of room with what they have in terms of salary,” Palmer said. “They’ve made a couple of minor moves. I would keep an eye, on whether they could move Pitts, what does that change in their thinking?

“They don’t have to but they would be interested in moving Kyle Pitts. I know they would be interested in moving Kyle Pitts. Does that change what they can do in terms of moves moving forward?

Pitts was the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was an amazing tight end with Florida football. He was believed to be an elite athlete at the tight end position but hasn’t panned out at all.

Pitts's only 1,000-yard season came in his rookie year, where he had 1,026. Since then, he hasn’t even broken 700 yards in a season. Only 106 catches in four seasons and 10 touchdowns.

Falcons' Michael Penix Jr could be without Kyle Pitts

If the Falcons were to trade away Pitts, they would have plenty of suitors. Even after his sophomore season, teams were intrigued if Atlanta didn't want to keep him.

Most notably, the Indianapolis Colts could be the perfect trade destination for Pitts. However, the Falcons would need to get either draft capital or more players back.

Not to mention, they would want to think about their future. For instance, if Penix Jr. is the quarterback moving forward, it would at least be worth experimenting with.

The Cousins and Pitts experiment didn't go as planned, thanks to his connection with Drake London. Still, there aren't too many things that can keep the Falcons intrigued to keep Pitts.

Either way, the franchise could certainly be interested in keeping the former Florida standout. He hasn't had the start that many have hoped for.

Despite that though, there is still plenty of time for Pitts to become an elite tight end. Playing alongside Penix Jr. as the quarterback of the future would be essential.

There would be chemistry, as well as possibly the next solid quarterback and tight-end duo in the league.