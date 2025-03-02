After an up-and-down 2024 season that ultimately ended in disappointment, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in search of a key addition that can elevate them from a borderline playoff team to a true contender. With Anthony Richardson showing flashes of promise, Indianapolis still lacks a true difference-maker in the passing game. They need someone who can consistently create mismatches and dominate opposing defenses.

Progress, But Still Short of the Goal in 2024

The Colts were once again in the mix for a playoff spot but ultimately fell short when it mattered most. For the fourth consecutive year, Indianapolis missed the postseason, continuing a frustrating cycle of mediocrity. In three of the last four seasons, they’ve hovered around the 8- or 9-win mark. They have shown glimpses of potential but have never quite broken through. Despite remaining in playoff contention for most of the season, their postseason hopes were dashed in Week 17 after an uninspiring loss to the New York Giants.

Several issues plagued the team along the way. These included concerns over Richardson’s development and a defense that continued to struggle. Sure, there is undeniable talent on the roster. However, the Colts haven’t maximized their recent draft classes. This has left gaps that have yet to be filled.

Still, the franchise appears to believe they are on the right track. They have decided to retain head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard despite another year of falling short. Whether the Colts can finally take the next step will largely depend on Richardson’s growth into a top-tier quarterback. To give him the best shot at success, Indianapolis must make a concerted effort this offseason to surround him with the weapons he needs. That starts with a game-changing playmaker like Kyle Pitts.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Indianapolis Colts must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

A Glaring Void at Tight End

The Colts have long struggled to find stability at the tight end position. The need for an upgrade has never been more evident.

For five straight seasons, the Colts have failed to field a tight end who surpassed 500 receiving yards. That's a troubling trend for an offense looking to take the next step. The situation reached a new low in 2024. No tight end on the roster even managed to eclipse 200 yards. This lack of production has left Indianapolis searching for a legitimate playmaker who can help unlock the full potential of its offense.

Yes, some believe the answer could come through the NFL Draft or free agency. However, others argue that the most effective solution would be a trade. If the Colts want to make a major impact, they should look no further than Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Trading for Kyle Pitts

If Indianapolis wants to maximize its offensive potential, making an aggressive move for Pitts should be at the top of their offseason priorities. The former fourth overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft is still just 24 years old. He possesses a rare combination of size, speed, and athleticism that makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses. However, his production in Atlanta has yet to match his talent level. That's largely due to how he has been utilized within the Falcons’ offense.

Despite entering the league with sky-high expectations, Pitts has struggled to solidify himself as an elite tight end. Under former head coach Arthur Smith, he was often underutilized. Even with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, he failed to see an increase in targets. Meanwhile, the Colts haven’t had a truly dynamic tight end in years. This makes Pitts an ideal candidate to fill that void. Adding a weapon of his caliber would not only give Indianapolis a legitimate downfield threat. It would also provide Richardson with a big-bodied target who can help accelerate his development.

A trade for Pitts would instantly make him the most talented pass-catcher in the Colts’ tight end room. More importantly, it would offer both Pitts and Richardson the opportunity to grow together in an offense designed to capitalize on their strengths. As Richardson enters his third NFL season, surrounding him with top-tier weapons should be a top priority. A low-risk, high-reward move for Pitts could be exactly what Indianapolis needs to take the next step.

The Trade Proposal

Colts Receive:

– TE Kyle Pitts

Falcons Receive:

– 2025 third-round pick

This deal would benefit both teams. For Atlanta, moving Pitts would allow them to recoup valuable draft capital while focusing on the playmakers they’ve already invested in.

For Indianapolis, acquiring Pitts would provide an instant upgrade at a key position without sacrificing a premium draft pick. If the Colts are serious about building a high-powered offense around Richardson, trading for Pitts should be their first step.

Looking Ahead

For the Indianapolis Colts, the 2025 offseason is about bridging the gap between potential and success. They have a promising young quarterback in Anthony Richardson, a solid offensive core, and a head coach in Shane Steichen who has shown creativity in maximizing talent. However, without a true difference-maker at tight end, the offense remains incomplete. Acquiring Kyle Pitts would be a game-changing move—one that not only fills a glaring need but also provides Richardson with a dynamic weapon to accelerate his development. The trade cost is reasonable, and the upside is undeniable. If the Colts want to turn the page on years of mediocrity and make a serious push for the playoffs, securing Pitts should be at the top of their offseason agenda.