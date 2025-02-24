The Atlanta Falcons created a quarterback controversy last season. After giving Kirk Cousins a monstrous contract in free agency, they drafted Michael Penix Jr with the eighth overall pick. Cousins struggled and Penix came in and got them back into the playoff hunt. So the controversy is over and the youngster will be the quarterback next year and Cousins may be on his way out. Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer reported that a Cousins trade is unlikely due to a roster bonus.

I don’t see why Kirk Cousins would be motivated to facilitate a trade for the Falcons, nor do I believe that Atlanta is going to keep him on the roster as a backup,” Breer reported. “The key date in this saga remains St. Patrick’s Day. That’s because, on March 17, a $10 million roster bonus for 2026 vests as fully guaranteed.”

It makes no financial sense for the Falcons to have Cousins on their roster on St Patrick's Day. If the veteran wants to pick his spot, he won't push the team to make a trade and hit free agency in March. Without Cousins and his agent pushing for a trade, a partner might not become available for the Falcons.

Where is this report coming from and which side does it benefit in the Cousins saga?

How will the Falcons offload Kirk Cousins?

The chances that Kirk Cousins is on the Falcons on March 18 are very slim. Paying an extra $10 million to a quarterback you know you are not going to play is not logical. Because of his poor play in Atlanta, his trade market is likely slim. Add a potential Matthew Stafford trade to the mix and Cousins becomes the clear second option among veteran quarterbacks.

A recent report has the Raiders, Giants, Steelers, and Browns connected to Stafford. Obviously, he can only go to one of those places and that would lead to a quarterback opening with the Rams. The Falcons should wait until Stafford is traded and take advantage of a team that missed out on him. Cousins' connection to the Shanahan tree through Washington and Minnesota could make him a great quarterback in LA.

But the most likely situation is that the Falcons cut Cousins right before the deadline. Teams are unlikely to give up picks for a quarterback they know they can get for free in a few weeks. It would cost them cap dollars in 2026, but considering Penix is on a rookie deal, they could work around it.