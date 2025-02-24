The NFL offseason is heating up, and the Los Angeles Rams are stunningly open to a trade involving quarterback Matthew Stafford. On Sunday, the Rams cleared Stafford's agent to start speaking to other teams about a potential marriage ahead of the 2025 season.

In the wake of that news, plenty of quarterback-needy teams around the league have started to emerge as potential suitors for the former Super Bowl champion and longtime starter. Just about every team looking for a new starter next season is interested in what is immediately the best quarterback on the market, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“The teams you’d suspect would have their hat in the ring have, indeed, thrown their hats in the ring,” Breer wrote. “The New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and others have shown interest.”

The Giants, Browns and Raiders are all in position to draft a quarterback if they want to. All three have picks inside the top six in April's NFL Draft, but this year's quarterback class is uninspiring in the eyes of many. Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the top two names, but both have flaws in their film that will make teams skeptical about taking them early in the draft.

The Steelers' don't have a very high pick in this upcoming draft, but they have the best roster out of those four teams and among most of the other teams who would be looking for a quarterback this offseason. Stafford would be Pittsburgh's best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger since he left his prime in roughly 2018, so that would be a very intriguing fit.

One other strategy that some teams could use is bringing in Stafford to start ahead of a rookie quarterback and mentor him for a year or two. At 37 years old, Matthew Stafford doesn't have a ton of time left at the top of the game, so it would make sense in a vacuum that a team at the top of the draft would want to allow one of those young quarterbacks to learn from one of the best to do it in the last 15 years.